Gonzalo junto a una aficionada en Madrid donde la banda entrena para enfrentar a España el martes @G_Higuain #Higuain #Argentina pic.twitter.com/ZnJmh4ONVo — Gonzalo Higuaín GH9 (@GHsiemprearg) 25 marzo 2018

Juve's Gonzalo Higuain is currently back in Madrid (he played for Real Madrid a few years ago) as Argentina will be facing the Spain national team on Tuesday. Higuain seems to be in great shape as he is doing well with Juve and with his national team. Today, Gonzalo Higuain made a young fan very happy as he posed for a picture before the training session with the Argentine national team. You can view the picture bellow right here right now on Calciomercato.com.