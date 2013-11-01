Juve have their eyes on United's Darmian

Manchester United's Matteo Darmian has attracted the interest of a few Italian teams over the past few months including Inter Milan and Juventus, just to name a few. The Italian wing-back hasn't seen a lot of playing time this season as he only appeared in 12 EPL games for Mourinho's club in 2016-2017 but he did start in United's 3-0 win today versus Sunderland. His future remains in heavy doubt as a return to Italy might be on the cards for the ex-Torino player.



JUVENTUS HAVE BEEN ON HIM FOR SOME TIME - The Bianconeri club have been after him for some time as they have been watching him since last summer. Even so, Milan's Mattia De Sciglio seems to be the leading candidate for Juve as they like him very much so. De Sciglio's contract is set to expire in 2018 as contract renewal talks haven't produced anything conclusive yet with Milan.



Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)