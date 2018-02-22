Juve, here is a look at there potential 2018-19 jerseys (Pics)
08 April at 21:55There are new confirmations on Juve's potential 2018-2019 jersey. There have been pictures that have leaked on the web confirming there colors for next season. You can click on our gallery zone to see pictures of what Juve's new jerseys could look like next season (via IlBianconero). Juve are coming off a 4-2 win against Benevento as they are first in the Italian Serie A standings. They will be playing the return leg of their clash against Real Madrid this coming Wednesday as they will need a miracle to progress in the UCL...
