As Chelsea stand back, here is the promise between Juve and Alex Sandro...

Chelsea took a step back. After tracking him for an entire summer, the Blues decided to let go of him a little. Antonio Conte wanted Alex Sandro badly but he understood that his team weren't going to dish out the required amount of money to get him. Conte tried to get him last summer and he had talks concerning the matter again in January 2018 but Chelsea won't go ahead as they will not be getting him in January.



PROMISE.... - Alex Sandro is now set to stay in Turin for the time being as he still did not renew his deal with the club. According to Calciomercato.com sources, there is a promise between Juve and the players entourage: to re-discuss a possible summer departure at a more reasonable cost. The player's entourage are doing what they have to do in case a big club arrives with an important offer come summer time. Who knows maybe Conte will still be after him but this time with a new club. The Italian manager is inching closer to leaving the blues come summer time as he is on PSG's radar. Time will tell...