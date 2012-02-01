Juve, here is how much they offered for a United target
30 August at 09:30It is not a secret that Juventus have been trying to improve their midfield since the departure of Paul Pogba last summer. During this summer, Juve have added Rodrigo Bentancur and Blaise Matuidi to their midfield but it seems like they had their eyes on someone else too. Lazio's Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has been on their radar for some time now as Manchester United have also been strongly interested in him too. The Serbian is viewed as being unsellable by Lazio (for this summer) as he will be staying in Rome for now.
According to la Stampa (via IlBianconero), it would seem like Juve offered Lazio close to 50 million euros for Milinkovic-Savic but Lotito turned down their offer. Juve and United will likley battle it out for him again next summer. Let's not forget that Lazio have already lost Lucas Biglia (Milan), Wesley Hoedt (Southampton) and Keita Balde (Monaco). Things might be different next off-season but as for now, the Serbian will stay in Rome...
