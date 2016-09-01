Juve, here is how much time Dybala will miss as Tottenham look on...

The Juventus players returned to work at the Bianconeri training facilities (Traning Center of Vinovo). Here is what the club announced : " After 9 days of deserved rest, the group is back as we are getting ready for our upcoming games. We are fully focused on our upcoming Serie A, UEFA Champions league and Coppa Italia games in this second half of the season. In less than a week, Genoa will arrive at the Allianz Stadium in Turin on Monday January 21st 2018. To arrive ready, we have now re-started our training sessions".



INJURIES? " This morning, Buffon, Cuadrado, Dybala and Marchisio underwent tests at the J Medical center as they are all doing much better. For Dybala and Marchisio, the 30/40 day prognosis which was made at the start of January is still accurate. As for Buffon and Cuadrado, they will undergo personnal trainings this coming week. There will be another group training session tomorrow as well".