Juve, here is the favorite to sign Orsolini

Riccardo Orsolini might leave Atalanta in January as he might be loaned out to another club. As Premium Sport reported, Bologna seem to be in pole position for the young Italian prospect. Donadoni's club are waiting for Verdi's final decision as Bologna have already found an agreement with Napoli. As Verdi decides his future in the coming hours, Bologna already have a good idea of who they would like to sign to replace him. Orsolini is their top target as the youngster is a priority for them. Even so, they will first have to wait and see what happens on the Simone Verdi-Napoli front.



Simone Verdi has been a very good player for Bologna this season as he scored 6 goals and added 5 assists in 21 appearances for the club. Riccardo Orsolini on the other hand only appeared in a few games for Atalanta as he will be looking to get more playing time in the near future.