Juve, here is the story of Jack and Ryan who came from England to watch the bianconeri

SHOW GALLERY

Juventus were set to take on Atalanta earlier today in the Italian Serie A but in the end the game was called off because of heavy snow. Our very own Lorenzo Bettoni was present in Turin as he interviewed two fans (Jack and Ryan) who came all the way from Plymouth England to watch the game. Here is what they had to say on the matter:



" Yes, it was our first time in Turin. We traveled to watch Juve but mainly because it’s Gigi Buffon’s last season, and we wanted to watch him live before he eventually retired. In our opinion, Buffon is the best keeper ever because not only has he proved himself on big occasions winning a World Cup with Italy but he has also helped Juve win many cups and titles with his outstanding service to the club over the years. Upcoming games? If both teams are fit I think Juve will win, with their experience in big games being key. I think in England, more time would have been given on the decision to play the game, no matter the up and coming fixtures. Buffon's retirement? I think he has one more year, keep playing as long as the body lets you. Perfect role model for aspiring goalkeepers across the world".