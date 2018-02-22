Juve, here is what Buffon and Allegri had to say ahead of their clash against Real Madrid

Juventus will be taking on Real Madrid tomorrow in the return leg of their UCL tie. They lost the first game by a 3-0 score line in Turin as it will be very difficult for the bianconeri. Here is what Allegri and Buffon had to say to the press in their pre-game conference.



Juve coach Max Allegri said: " Tomorrow's game? Well anything could happen let's see. Tomorrow's game will be a difficult one, we will have to be on our game and play with the right character. Objectives? We have to win the league title and the Coppa Italia playing a good brand of football. We will use three players up front but Dybala will be missing. Benevento? Well it's not easy to play in the Serie A a few days after playing a huge UCL game. I think we did pretty well considering as we are now focused on tomorrow's game. Real? I think they will play a strong game so we will have to be on our game for sure. We want to do well and finish this season off well too...".



Juve's Gigi Buffon also added : " Real? We have to have the right mentality in these big games. We want to go there and come back home with a positive score. In this moment, I feel like Ronaldo is the most decisive player in the world. He keeps scoring at an incredible pace. UCL? If it is our last UCL game then we have to take positive things from it. Best keeper? Not taking into account Italian keepers, I would say Oblak, Navas, ter Stegen, Ederson, Neuer and Courtois. I hope I did not forget anybody. We have to play with honor tomorrow night as we will be facing an important club. Comeback? There have been incredible comebacks in the history of the UCL but it also depends on who you are playing against. In life, you always have to give it your all since nothing is impossible. We can't make any mistakes as we are going to have to be perfect. Let's see".