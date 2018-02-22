Juve, here is when Allegri's future will be decided...
18 April at 22:05Juventus are currently playing against Crotone as they are looking to win a 7th consecutive league title. Max Allegri's current contract will only expire in 2020 but there have been talks concerning his future (especially after Juve's elimination from the UEFA Champions league agianst Zidane's Real Madrid). Max Allegri did state in the past that he would'nt mind trying a new foreign experience in the future. Many clubs would certainly have interest in Allegri but will he be available?
According to IlBianconero, Allegri always stated that he was happy at Juventus as he wants to respect his contract. Juve and Allegri will talk on the matter as they will likely have a meeting in the week following the Napoli game. They will talk about the transfer market as well as his future but it seems like Allegri will be staying put in Turin for the time being....
Tonight's result will be very important for Juve as they surely hope to come away with all three points against Crotone.
Go to comments