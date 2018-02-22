Juve, here is when Howedes and Cuadrado will return, the latest

Juventus are set to take on Atalanta this coming week-end in the Italian Serie A as they will have numerous important games coming up soon. Juan Cuadrado has been injured for a while now as he is slowly feeling better. At first (at the end of January), it was announced that the Colombian would miss one month but he will now likely miss much more time.



According to Premium Sport, it seems like the ex-Fiorentina man will need another three or four weeks which means that Cuadrado won't likely return before the end of March. That's too bad for Max Allegri's team as Juan Cuadrado was playing some of his best football ever in late 2017.



What about Howedes? According to Calciomercato.com sources, it seems like the German defender is ready to play again as he might appear in the Bianconeri's Coppa Italia game against Atalanta next week. That's good news for Max Allegri who also got some bad news on the Juan Cuadrado front...