Juve, Hernanes is inches away from joining Hebei Fortune: an agreement is very close

Juventus are on the verge of selling Hernanes as the Brazilian midfielder is close to joining Heibe Fortune in the Chinese league. According to Sky Sport, Heibe Fortune sent a 10 million euros offer to Juventus as they want to get him right away. They are also ready to offer Hernanes a 2 year contract (plus an extra potential additional year). If the Brazilian accepts, he will likely make a huge 8-9 million euros salary per season.



Negotiations are ongoing as it seems like a deal can be closed soon. Hernanes would join Gervinho and Lavezzi who are already playing for Heibe Fortune. The Chinese transfer market is still open till the end of February as this would be an important sale financially speaking for Juve. Hernanes wasn't called up for tomorrow's game versus Inter Milan in the Italian Serie A. Earlier this month, he rejected a move to Genoa as he wasn't attracted by their proposal...



Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)