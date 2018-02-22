Juve, Higuaín: ‘Great relationship with Messi and Dybala’
21 March at 12:20During an interview with TyC Sports, Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuaín discussed how much he enjoys playing alongside Lionel Messi for his national team, Argentina. He was also full of praise for Bianconeri teammate Paulo Dybala, with whom he enjoys an excellent relationship at club level. Here is what he had to say:
JUVE – “I played for Real Madrid and I became one of the top ten goal scorers in the club’s history, while at Napoli I was among the top six. I hope to achieve something similar at Juventus too. Scoring 100 goals in Spain was not easy, but I have always tried to give my best by listening to criticism, as long as it’s constructive. I want to improve and hope to keep playing for many years, even if it’s not easy to play at a high level for 12 years in Europe. It’s tough, both mentally and physically.”
MESSI AND DYBALA – “Messi? I enjoy a great relationship with him. Together we have lived through a lot. Losing three finals is hard, but getting there and playing is not to be underestimated. Dybala? He helps me a lot with his creativity. He is a friend and I will always try to help him by giving him the right advice. Playing for such a big club at his age is not easy. He has enormous potential but has to manage himself properly. Expectations are very high and that can put a lot of psychological pressure on a player. Criticism can ruin you and it is better to look at everything in perspective.”
(TyC Sports)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
