Juventus starHours before the game, the Argentinean has released an interview with BeInSports to talk about tonight’s game but also about his memories of Madrid. “It’s going to be a tough game. Real Madrid are a solid team that deserve respect. We must play a great game and try to go through. Our mental strength will be important, it’s very important during these games.”“I have good memories of Madrid. I played there for seven years, I still have many friends there and Madrid is a great city. Going back to the Bernabeu will be amazing.”“I understand criticism but only the constructive ones. I don’t care about other kind of criticism. It’s good when people are not happy because you don’t score goals, means they are used to see you score. I always try to learn. The turning point of this season was the away game at Udinese. I didn’t score but Buffon praised me after the game, that was a huge boost for my self confidence.”