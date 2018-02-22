Juve, Higuain reveals how Buffon helped him to overcome his struggles
03 April at 18:20Juventus star Gonzalo Higuain will be claiming the spotlight tonight as the Old Lady face Real Madrid in the opening tie of the quarter finals of the Champions League. Hours before the game, the Argentinean has released an interview with BeInSports to talk about tonight’s game but also about his memories of Madrid.
“It’s going to be a tough game. Real Madrid are a solid team that deserve respect. We must play a great game and try to go through. Our mental strength will be important, it’s very important during these games.”
“I have good memories of Madrid. I played there for seven years, I still have many friends there and Madrid is a great city. Going back to the Bernabeu will be amazing.”
“I understand criticism but only the constructive ones. I don’t care about other kind of criticism. It’s good when people are not happy because you don’t score goals, means they are used to see you score. I always try to learn. The turning point of this season was the away game at Udinese. I didn’t score but Buffon praised me after the game, that was a huge boost for my self confidence.”
