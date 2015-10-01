Juve: Higuaín set to skip Napoli clash

Gonzalo Higuaín is set to miss Friday night’s crucial match between Napoli and Juventus at the Stadio San Paolo. The Argentine striker missed last night’s game against Crotone due to an injury sustained in his hand, and now looks likely to be out of action for several weeks.



He had to take medical tests this morning , and will now have to undergo surgery which will prevent him from playing any part in what is a crucial part of Juve’s season, with matches against the Partenopei, Olympiacos and Inter all on the horizon.



The news is yet to be confirmed, but our sources tell us the former Real Madrid man will be forced to miss what would have been another return to Naples, the city in which he set several goalscoring records during his time there.



Vesuviani fans will no doubt be disappointed at the news too , as it strips them of another opportunity to jeer their former idol, given the way in which he departed under a cloud left a very bitter taste in their mouths.



Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)