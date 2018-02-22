Juve: Higuain skips Lazio clash, Allegri provides injury updates ahead of Spurs showdown

Gonzalo Higuain is going to skip Juventus’ clash against Lazio tomorrow. The Old Lady has just released her squad list for tomorrow’s Olimpico game and the Argentinean does not feature in the list.



Massimiliano Allegri talked about the fitness of the Argentinean during today’s press conference: “Higuain is out of action, he won’t travel with the rest of the team to face Lazio and we’ll have to evaluate his conditions in the next few days. We will play against Tottenham in five days. It’s not our priority now, we must focus on the Lazio clash.”



“Dybala will replace Gonzalo. He [Dybala] can play as a sole striker in this system. He is fit and ready to play otherwise he’d have stayed on the bench.”



“Buffon is also going to start against Lazio and Chiellini may rest as the rest of centre-backs are all available to play.”



“Cuadrado and De Sciglio are improving, I hope they will get back to training soon. We are still waiting to have news about Bernardeschi. Football is strange. Last season we had no injuries in attack, this season we have more options but more injured players.”



@lorebetto

Lorenzo Bettoni, reporter in Turin