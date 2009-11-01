Juve: Higuain takes a dig at Allegri over lack of goals

Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain talked to La Stampa to comment his recent goal drought. The Argentinean netted one goal against Chievo on Sunday night but had failed to find the net of the goal in the previous six Serie A games, a new personal low for the former Napoli ace.



Juventus have recently switched to a 4-3-3- system that sees Higuain play far from the goal as he needs to take the ball deep to help the team build an attacking action.

Against Chievo, however, he advanced his position and managed to score Juve’s second goal.



“When I play close to the goal I can score more goals”, Higuain said.



“I always listen to what the manager tells me, but if I play as an attacking regista I lose energy I need to score goals.”



​Higuain has 13 goals and three assists in 30 appearances in all competitions so far this season. In terms of goals, this is the most negative record in the player’s Serie A career.

