Juve: Higuain takes to social media to vent frustration after Tottenham draw
14 February at 12:50Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain has taken to Instagram to vent his frustration after Juventus’ 2-2 home draw against Tottenham. The Argentinean scored a brace in the first half but missed two more goal chances in the first 45 minutes. One of those from the spot.
The Argentinean has hit back at critics sharing a social media post in Italian and Spanish: “Good morning everybody. It’s easy to talk after the game, sitting on a sofa or on a chair. Everything was perfect when we were 2-0 up but judgement changed too quickly after the 2-2. We don’t care about the noise, we’ll go to London to qualify for the next stage. I send a big hug to everybody who really loves Juventus", Higuain wrote on Instagram posting a picture of himself celebrating one of his goals alongside the rest of the team yesterday night.
Watch Higuain’s original social media message below:
Buongiorno a tutti...che facile e parlare dopo la partita da un divano o una sedia.. fino al 2-0 era tutto perfetto , dopo il 2-2 cambia il giudizio veloce.. a noi no ci interessa questa voce.. andiamo a londra a prendere questa qualificazione.. un abraccio a tutti quello che veramente vogliono il bene de la juventus. Buenos dias. Que fácil que es hablar despues del partido del sillon de la casa . Hasta el 2-0 era tofo perfecto después del 2-2 cambian todas las opiniones, a nosotros no nos interesa y vamo a londres a clasificar. Un abrazo a todos aquellos que quieren el bien de la juventus.
