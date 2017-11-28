Juve, Higuain: "the operation went well". Then he gives Napoli fans a "crack"
Con rodrii!! Buenos dias a tods. Queria comentarles que la operación fue muy bien. Hoy es otro dia , que mejor que empezarlo con una sonrisa y siendo positivo , asi todo va mejor . Quiero dar las gracias a todos aquellos que se preocuparon, familia , amigos ,compañeros del futbol y tambien a los hinchas que sin ser amigos ni familiares estan siempre y valoran tu trabajo para ellos va mi cariño y les deseo lo mejor. Después estan los que te desean lo peor por el simple hecho de jugar al fútbol, sin conocerte de nada esa clase de gente que le importa mas el mal al otro que su propia vida no merecen el respeto de nadie. Les mando un fuerte abrazo y nuevamente muchas gracias y sean felices. Buongiorno a tutti volevo dirvi che l’operazione andata molto bene ! Oggi è un altro giorno ed e’ meglio iniziarlo con un sorriso e positività così andrà tutto per il meglio. Voglio ringraziare tutti quelli che si sono preoccupati per me, la mia famiglia i miei amici i miei compagni di squadra e anche i tifosi che se non sono persone a me strette sanno dare sempre molto valore al mio lavoro a tutti loro che va il mio ringraziamento e il mio più grande abbraccio. Poi ci sono quelli che ti augurano il peggio per il semplice fatto di giocare al calcio senza conoscere nulla di te ne della tua vita privata e questa classe di gente non si meritano il mio rispetto né di nessuno. A gli altri mando un grande abbraccio e ancora tante grazie. Hello everyone! Want to share with you the success of my surgery. Today is a brand new day... nothing is better than starting it with a smile and an optimistic attitude, everything goes better that way! Would like to thank all of you who have been supporting me, my family, friends, football colleagues and fans that despite of not being family or friends are always by my side valuating what I do, my love and best wishes to all of you. Then, there are the ones who wish for me the worst just for playing football, without knowing who I really am... to those who care more about the bad for others than even their own lives, they do not deserve anyone's respect. A huge hug and once again THANK YOU and BE HAPPY!
