Gonzalo Higuain underwent surgery earlier today as he had hurt his left hand. Here is what he had to say to the fans after the operation: " Hello to everyone, I wanted to let you know that everything went well. I want to thank everyone who wished me luck as well as my teammates and my family and friends. Then there are the ones who wish you bad luck. These people do not deserve my respect and they don't have any class. Thanks to everyone who wished me good luck, a hug to you....". Higuain was clearly talking about the Napoli fans as Juve will be facing Napoli on Friday. You can view his message bellow.