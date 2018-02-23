Juve: Higuain to skip Atalanta clash
23 February at 20:20Juventus are set to take on Atalanta in the Italian Serie A this coming week-end as the race between Napoli and the bianconeri is a very entertaining one. Max Allegri's team had a training session earlier today at Vinovo as Gonzalo Higuain had a therapy day.
According to Tuttosport, it seems like the Argentine star will likely miss out on Juve's game against Atalanta this coming week-end. He could make it in time for Juve's Coppa Italia game against Atalanta which will be played on February 28th 2018. Juan Cuadrado, Mattia De Sciglio and Federico Bernardeschi were also absent from today's training. Allegri will speak to the press tomorrow at 12 (Italy time) as he will give updates on the situation.
Juve are currently second in the Italian Serie A standings as they are one point back for Sarri's Napoli. Higuain is their top scorer on the season as he scored 18 goals for the bianconeri so far in 2017-18.
