Juve hope as Howedes posts picture with Barcelona & Man Utd transfer target

Juventus German international defender Benedict Howedes' reahab seems to be going well if judging by the player's social media accounts.



The Schalke 04 defender who is currently out on loan at Juventus who have an option to make the deal permanent set at €13 million has seen his time so far with the Bianconeri plagued by injuries. Howedes is currently undergoing rehab training and posted a photo of himself and Leon Goretzka who is being tracked by Manchester United, Bayern Munich and Barcelona with the caption: "look who I ran into today during rehab."



Howedes has only made one appearance so far this season for Juventus, in the Serie A before being injured again.

Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood)