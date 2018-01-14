OFFICIAL: Naby #Keïta will remain an #RBLeipzig player until 30th June 2018. We wish to put the speculation about a January move to @LFC to bed. pic.twitter.com/Cilx09m24e — RB Leipzig English (@RBLeipzig_EN) January 14, 2018

The news of Naby Keita remaining with RB Leipzig was met with relief by Germans and disappointment by Liverpool faithful. One other fan group that will also be disappointed are Juventus supporters.Many Bianconeri fans were hoping that Keita would make an early move to Liverpool which would’ve had the potential to help them indirectly. Emre Can will be moving to Torino in the summer. Similarly, Keita is scheduled to move in July as well.Many Juventus fans were hoping that an early move by Keita would push Can to move early as well. However, now that Keita is staying in Germany until the summer, the German will also wait to wear the famous black and white jersey.