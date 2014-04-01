Juve, Howedes: ‘Why I rejected Liverpool move’

New Juventus signing Benedikt Howedes talked to assembled media on Thursday afternoon releasing his first press conference as a Juventus player.



The German star had rejected moves to Liverpool and Spartak Moscow and during his first interview he revealed why he decided to join Juventus instead: “Many great Germany stars have already played for Juventus and Khedira is here now. Anyway I made my decision without thinking about Juventus’ former players. It’s been a quick negotiation. I was contacted by Juve seven/ten days ago and I am happy to help the team now. I had been playing for Schalke for 16 years and that’s my first experience in a foreign country.”



His new coutry was also pretty important for Howedes' choice: “Italy is an amazing country and Germans usually come here on holiday, I want to enjoy Torino in the future at the moment I didn’t have much time to do it.”



“Higuain? I saw him this morning but we didn’t talk about the 2014 World Cup final [won by Germany against Argentina]. It would have not been the best way to introduce myself.”

