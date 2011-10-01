Reports out of Spain from Estadio Deportivo via Fichajes.com, have suggested that the battle for Polish international Grzegorz Krychowiak has taken another turn. Now it is proposed that Valencia are prepared to back out of negotiations for the PSG midfielder, thus allowing Juve space to move for the ex Sevilla player. In turn Juve would then be willing to open negotiations for Mario Lemina, also liked by Valencia.

The saga of a central midfield reinforcement to raise the quality left by the departures of Vidal and Pogba has been an ongoing story for Juventus. With Matuidi, N’Zonzi, Can, and Krychowiak all still attracting interest from the Bianconeri, the Turin club must move swiftly and with great purpose to capture a top quality player.

Under Emery, Krychowiak had a tough spell finding the form that helped him become one of Europe’s best midfielders while playing with Sevilla in La Liga. A new role in a different squad could allow him the space he never found in Paris.



David Baleno