According to the Bianconeri he has “trained separately since the return of an inguinal pain.”

Juventus drew last weekend with Inter, but are still within reach of first place (if results go their way), so a win against Bologna - hardly pushovers this year would be essential.

Thing is, Lichtsteiner, Howedes, Buffon and Chiellini are also in doubt. In fact, the latter two aim to be ready for the following matchday, in which the Old Lady plays Roma.



They will miss both the Bologna game and the Genoa one in Coppa Italia action. Buffon has problems with his left calf, while Chiellini played Inter despite hurting his right thigh beforehand.

The good news is that Miralem Pjanic is recovering, and his injury is healing. He hopes to be lined up against Bologna.