Juve, Inter, AC Milan given boost as target struggles at PSG

Thomas Meunier had been linked with a transfer to Manchester United in the months prior to the January transfer window, after falling out of favor at Paris Saint-Germain. It was reported that Jose Mourinho was prepared to make a €35 million move for the Belgium international.



Now that February has arrived, and he’s still wearing the blue and red of PSG, Meunier continues to see his name bandied about in transfer speculation.



Despite PSG retaining him this winter, they still don’t seem to have a use for his services. Saturday’s unconvincing 1-0 victory over relegation-challenged Toulouse provided another 90 minutes for Meunier to sit on the bench and watch his teammates on the field.



The completely lack of playing time raises the hopes of Juventus, Inter, and AC Milan, who are all considering bidding for his services this summer. Whether or not his standing on PSG’s depth chart affects his value will be seen as winter turns into spring.

