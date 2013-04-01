Juve, Inter & AC Milan on red alert as Fiorentina star rejects contract offer

No secret that Juventus, Inter and Milan are interested in signing Fiorentina star Federico Bernardeschi. The promising Italian winger has 13 goals and five assists in 36 appearances with La Viola so far this season and his impressing performances have attracted the interest of many big clubs although Fiorentina are in talks to extend their star’s contract.



Bernardeschi’s current deal runs until 2019 and according to La Gazzetta dello Sport the Serie A side have offered him a new contract with pay rise. Fiorentina have offered Bernardeschi a salary worth as much as € 2.7 million-a-year but the player is reported not to be willing to sign a new agreement with his club.



The player is not only monitored by Serie A clubs. Chelsea and Bayern Munich, in fact, are as interested as Juventus, Inter and AC Milan.



If the Italy International fail to sign a contract extension with his club, Fiorentina might be forced to sell him in the summer with a bidding war that could be set up given that Bernardeschi has no release clause included in his current deal.

