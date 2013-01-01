Juve, Inter and Roma target wants to remain with Man Utd

Marouane Fellaini wants to stay at Manchester United, according to Jose Mourinho, but the Manchester United manager admits he is unsure whether the midfielder will agree a new deal.



Fellaini will be out of contract at the end of the season and will be able to walk away from Old Trafford for free if new terms are not agreed.



Mourinho insists the Belgian, who has been linked with moves to Juventus, Inter Milan and Roma, wants to stay, but the Portuguese coach admits his future is still up in the air.



He told a news conference on Monday: "He's a very important player for me, he's a great professional who is giving everything he can to help the team and there is a desire from myself, the board and the player to stay together, that's our objective.”



“Are we going to agree? I don't know. What I know is myself, the board and the player would like to have a happy ending."