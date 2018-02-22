Juve-Inter, here is the latest nerazzurri line-up news

Inter Milan are set to play against Juve tonight as this will be a huge game for both clubs. The nerazzurri come into this one in 5th place as they are only one point off 4th placed Lazio. Juve on the other hand come into this one in first place but they now only have a 1 point lead over second placed Napoli as Sarri's team came away with a huge 0-1 win versus the Bianconeri last week (thanks to a Koulibaly goal).



Spalletti will have to do without Roberto Gagliardini but other than that, they should have a full squad. Inter will play Handanovic in goals as their back-line should be composed of Cancelo-Miranda-Skriniar-D'Ambrosio. In the midfield, Spalletti will likely use Brozovic and Valero (who should be Gagliardini's replacement). Up front, Perisic-Rafinha and Karamoh could all start behind Inter captain and leader Mauro Icardi.



Kick-off is set for 20h45 as you can follow the game live with us Calciomercato.com.