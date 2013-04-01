Juve-Inter: Latest news and lineup updates
09 December at 18:33Our own Matthew Klimberg stepped in front of the camera to preview tonight’s battle for supremacy between Juventus and Inter Milan. He has the latest updates and lineup news as Juventus looks to knock off the top team in Serie A for the second week in a row.
He also sets the stage for tonight’s MLS Cup final between Toronto FC and the Seattle Sounders.
Let us know your thoughts and predictions for the matchups below!
Matthew Klimberg (@KlimbergCalcio) gives you the latest #JuveInter updates and also throws in a special #MLSCup preview #TFCLive #Seattle pic.twitter.com/XXLPXz27iw— CalcioMercato (En) (@CmdotCom_En) December 9, 2017
Go to comments