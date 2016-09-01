Serie A league leaders Inter Milan will travel to Turin on Saturday to lock horns with fellow title-rivals Juventus in what is expected to be one of the most important games of the season.

The nerazzurri currently hold a slim two-point lead over Juve at the top of table and are separated from second-placed Napoli by just a single point. A win for Juve could see them go top, by the time Napoli face Fiorentina in their game on Sunday evening.

It is said that while Inter will set up quite the same as they have, we can witness a few surprises on the bianconeri front, with Allegri set to field a 4-3-3 shape and take it forward from last week’s win over Napoli.

Giorgio Chiellini is set to return in defense and will partner Medhi Benatia at the back and Blaise Matuidi too, is expected to return in the midfield after missing the game against the partenopei, much like Mario Mandzukic.

Sami Khedira can be rested to bring in Claudio Marchisio and quite surprisingly, Paulo Dybala can be excluded from the starting line-up to bring in Douglas Costa.

For Inter, Miranda and Roberto Gagliardini are likely to return with Matias Vecino set to start ahead of Marcelo Brozovic.

Possible line-ups

Juventus:

Inter: Handanovic; D'Ambrosio, Skriniar, Miranda, Santon; Vecino, Gagliardini; Candreva, Borja Valero, Perisic; Icardi.