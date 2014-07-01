Juve is only €5 million short of acquiring Turkish star. What it means for Tottenham

According to reports, Juventus is hot on the tail of Cenk Tosun. The 26-year-old striker is tip of the Diamond that Besiktas employs. The Turkish club has topped its group in Champions League group qualifying, and has secured it’s place in the Round of 16.



For Tosun, he has made 17 appearances this season, in which he has scored 10 goals and added 3 assists. Juventus may jump on him for a reasonable price, and utilize him as a perfect compliment for Gonzalo Higuain. The Bianconeri value Tosun at €15 million, while Besiktas are asking for €20 million.



Tosun has been linked with multiple Premier League teams in the past. Newcastle, Tottenham and Everton are reportedly tracking the player while Crystal Palace saw a deadline day bid for the striker rejected in the summer but are still pursuing him.



He currently has 18 months left on his existing Beskitas contract and the Turkish side are preparing to entertain a number of bids during the January transfer window.