From Spain, Manchester United are the favorites to sign a Real Madrid star: the details

It is not a secret that José Mourinho wants to keep improving his team this coming summer and James Rodriguez of Real Madrid is pretty high on his wish-list.



According to Sky Sports Spanish football expert Guillem Balague, Manchester United are in pole position for the Colombian superstar. James has not played much for Real under Zidane and it seems like he wants to change clubs to get more playing time. Chelsea, Juventus and PSG (just to name a few) are also said to be after the player but the Red Devils seem to be ahead of them in the race for James. Still according to Balague, los Blancos are looking to get 60 million euros for their star player.



United are still not sure to qualify for next year's UCL competition but if they do, then they will be an even more attractive landing spot for some of the top European players.