Juve, Kahn slams Buffon over retirement

Juventus star Gigi Buffon has been criticized by former Bayern and German ace Oliver Kahn. The Old Lady was eliminated from the Champions League by Real Madrid and Buffon took centre stage at the end of the game hitting out at the referee of the game Michael Oliver.



“It’s not easy to understand when the right time to retire has come”, Kahn said.



“If he had retired before, he would have avoided some disappointments like the Sweden and Real Madrid games. Of course he wants to push and reach new targets. His dream was to win the Champions League.”



“I could have played for a couple of years more but why should I do it? Lahm was also perfect. If you can’t understand when is the right time to retire it can really hurt. If I were Buffon I would retire at the end of the season. He is a world champions, he was the best goalkeeper in the world. That’s what matters. Not the red card nor the fact that he hasn’t won the Champions League.”

