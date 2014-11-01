Juve, Kean scores the game winner as he is the first Millennial to do so...

Moise Kean set another record today. He was already the youngest player to play for Juventus. He was also the first player to be born in the 2000's to play a game in the Italian Serie A and in the UEFA Champions league. Today, he set another record as he was the first Millennial player to score a goal in the Serie A as he scored for Juventus in their 1-2 win versus Bologna. Taider had opened the scoring early on in the second half but Dybala then tied the game up at one with a 70th minute goal.



Moise Kean allowed Juve to get the win as he scored in the 94th minute of play. Congratulations to Moise as he accomplished another great mark today. The youngster (who currently also plays for the Italian U-17 squad) proved that he has a lot of potential as he will be a name to watch in the coming years.



Juventus' next game will be on June 3rd in the UEFA Champions league final as they will take on Real Madrid. Allegri's club have already won the Serie A and the Coppa Italia...



Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)