Juve, Khedira: ‘Kane better than Higuain’
09 February at 10:50Juventus star Sami Khedira has talked to the BBC ahead of the Old Lady Champions League clash against Tottenham. Spurs will travel to Turin on Tuesday night and the Germany International has praised the English striker.
“I think he is the most complete striker in Europe”, Khedira said.
“Robert Lewandowski and Gonzalo Higuain are also very good but he has everything. He has pace, he as great physical and technical skills. He can score with just a touch or after a dribbling. He is a fantastic footballer and is still very young. Tottenham are lucky to have him.”
“Tottenham are a very good team. I watched them against Liverpool and Arsenal. They are strong and have a good defence. Their attacking force is world-class and Pochettino is an excellent coach. They are still young and this could be good for us. We must be super focused because Tottenham are one of the best clubs in Europe and England.”
