Juventus midfielder Sami Khedira has snubbed the possibility of him moving to the MLS in the near future.

The 30-year-old Khedira has been an important player for the Old Lady this season, appearing 12 times as a starter and has scored three goals already. He has appeared four times in the Champions League as well.

While Juve are yet to offer him a new deal, Khedira recently assured that he would love to extend his stay at the bianconeri. With rumors swirling about, linking him with a move to the MLS, Khedira has told in a recent interview that he would never head to the MLS, atleast now.

The former Real Madrid man said:

“Now I'm in Italy and for me this is now one of the top four leagues in the world. I do not know why people say I want to go to MLS. In the last year I've played a lot of games at the highest level, like never before in my career and this year I'm repeating itself.

“Physically I'm at the top. Why, then, should I go to play in the United States and lose the opportunity to play many years in Europe? I can assure you that now there is no chance that I can go play in

"Now I'm 30 and for me, age is just a number. For me what matters is the attitude. I'm still hungry, I want to win everything I can, so I still want to play for several years in the most important European championships.the USA in January and next summer . "Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)