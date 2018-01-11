Juve: Khedira snubs MLS move
11 January at 15:15Juventus midfielder Sami Khedira has snubbed the possibility of him moving to the MLS in the near future.
The 30-year-old Khedira has been an important player for the Old Lady this season, appearing 12 times as a starter and has scored three goals already. He has appeared four times in the Champions League as well.
While Juve are yet to offer him a new deal, Khedira recently assured that he would love to extend his stay at the bianconeri. With rumors swirling about, linking him with a move to the MLS, Khedira has told in a recent interview that he would never head to the MLS, atleast now.
The former Real Madrid man said: "Now I'm 30 and for me, age is just a number. For me what matters is the attitude. I'm still hungry, I want to win everything I can, so I still want to play for several years in the most important European championships.
“Now I'm in Italy and for me this is now one of the top four leagues in the world. I do not know why people say I want to go to MLS. In the last year I've played a lot of games at the highest level, like never before in my career and this year I'm repeating itself.
“Physically I'm at the top. Why, then, should I go to play in the United States and lose the opportunity to play many years in Europe? I can assure you that now there is no chance that I can go play in the USA in January and next summer . "
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
