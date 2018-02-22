Juventus manager Max Allegri spoke about the injury sustained by Miralem Pjanic in the first half against Sampdoria.

Pjanic waved to Allegri as he was forced to leave the pitch, and he was replaced just a minute before half-time by Douglas Costa.

"It's just a muscle contraction, shouldn't be anything serious," Allegri revealed.

The man who replaced Pjanic, Douglas Costa, turned out to be a blessing in disguise. The Brazilian was living the dream against Samp yesterday, assisting all three goals in the second half. Not surprisingly, he was named the MOTM afterwards.

It remains to be seen of Pjanic will be back for the Bianconeri's encounter with Crotone on Wednesday, although as it turns out Juve can play pretty well without him as well. However, Juve fans will be hoping to have him back for the important clash with Napoli on Sunday evening, a potential Scudetto decider.