Juve likely to recover star duo for Real Madrid clash

The Champions League returns this week and perhaps no fixture is bigger than the rematch of last year’s final, Juventus-Real Madrid. Juve have been boosted ahead of the tie as two key players were involved in exercises on Sunday.



Juventus spent the Easter morning training preparing for the midweek action following a return of Serie A play this weekend. The players who featured in yesterday’s match against Milan spent their time recovering, as reported on Juve’s official website.



Alex Sandro and Bernardeschi joined that group, a welcomed sign after Sandro suffered a thigh injury while on international duty with Brazil and the Italian has been struggling with a knee issue.



The rest of the squad were involved in fitness and technical exercises. The real preparation will kick in tomorrow with an afternoon training session.



The first leg of Juventus-Real Madrid is set for Tuesday, April 3rd at 20:45.

