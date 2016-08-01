Juve lining up summer swoop for Atlético Madrid defender

With Mattia Caldara set to join the Juventus squad this summer after spending the season on loan at Atalanta, the Bianconeri are keen to strengthen with another reinforcement in the defence.



It is unlikely that the club will decide to exercise their option to buy German centre-back Benedikt Höwedes from Schalke, and so it is likely they will turn their attention elsewhere.



According to Tuttosport, the Turin giants are continuing to monitor Atlético Madrid stopper José Giménez, who has also been linked with the likes of Inter and Manchester City in recent times.



The 22-year-old Uruguayan has made little secret of the fact he would like to leave the Spanish capital in search of regular first team action, having failed to secure a starting berth in Diego Simeone’s side.



It could be that the next few months are his last in a Los Colchoneros shirt, with Juve seemingly ready to make their move.



(Tuttosport)

Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)