Athletic Bilbao frontmanis another hot name on the summer transfer market. The 22-year-old Spaniard has been the subject of much speculation with both Liverpool and Juventus expressing their interest. According to Spanish sports journal Mundo Deportivo however, the player himself believes his future will be at his current employers.

In an interview with the paper, Williams explained that the rumours circulating were not true, stating that; “People have put words in my mouth, things that I have never said. I’m happy where I am and this is where I want to be. I have always thought about staying at Athletic and I’ve no intention of changing clubs”.



Born in Bilbao, Williams joined Athletic in 2012 making his first-team debut two years later. Over the past 12 months, some outstanding performances have thrust the player into the spotlight with both Jurgen Klopp and Massomo Allegri expressing their admiration for the player.