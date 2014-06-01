He seemed out of the Bianconeri projects. His repeat injuries and lack of tactical intuition in Allegri’s midfield seemed like his route out of Turin. Instead, Kwadwo Asamoah never gave up and recovered his top playing form and confidence for Juventus, capable of becoming a reliable backup for Alex Sandro. It almost seems like a new signing for Juventus, after the departure of Patrice Evra on the left side of the defense. His experience and return to form could not have come at a more decisive stage of the season. The Ghanaian has entirely convinced Massimiliano Allegri on his full recovery, which they will need to challenge on their march for the treble.

In January, leaders Juventus rejected a proposal from Bayer Leverkusen who had just moved to acquire Asamoah. And Lyon had asked also for information, but were promptly rejected. Now, Juve will think only the right thing to do is to lock down Asamoah with a contract renewal until 2020. This is a hypothesis becoming even more concrete, with the ongoing work of his entourage to complete everything by the summer.