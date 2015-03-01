According to reports from Spain, Juventus are preparing for life without Paulo Dybala and are lining up a shock move for Real Madrid star Marco Asensio. The 21-year-old , who is under contract at the Santiago Bernabeu until 2022, is understood to be the player that boss Massimo Allegri will turn to if he loses his Argentine play-maker to Real’s bitter rivals this summer.



With Brazilian superstar Neymar set to leave the Camp Nou in the coming days, new Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde has identified Dybala as the man who can step into the 26-year-old’s shoes. The player himself has refused to be drawn into the latest rumours that suggest he has his heart set on a move to Catalonia and the Serie A champions know they will need to act quickly to find his successor.

