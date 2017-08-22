According to La Gazzetta, Juventus has prepared a bid of more than 40 million EUR to convince Kevin Strootman to join the Bianconeri. The Roma midfielder is in high demand for Marotta and company, who look to add quality internationals to the Juventus central midfield. After Matuidi, Allegri would be happy to have reliable depth and increased formation options through the addition of top notch players.

It’s reported that the new proposal is a cash only offer, with no players offered in the deal. For this reason, it is suggested that Cuadrado could be shopped around to help buffer the move. The Dutch player would be the second Roma midfielder to make the move north to Turin from the capital, after his ex teammate Miralem Pjanic. Former Roma goalkeeper Szczesny has also moved in the same direction, following the departure of Neto. This deal remains a difficult capture, as the Dutch player has finally cemented himself after a lengthy time on the sidelines in a club situation that he knows and is content within.