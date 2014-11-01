Juve make Man Utd’s Darmian summer transfer priority
02 February at 10:00Juventus want to sign some reinforcements at the back in the summer and according to reports in Italy the Old Lady has set her sights on Manchester United full-back Matteo Darmian.
The Italy International will see his contract expire in 2019 and Juventus have made him their summer transfer priority for the summer.
Stephan Lichtsteiner, in fact, will leave the Allianz Stadium at the end of the season as Juventus won’t offer him a new deal. The Swiss’ contract expires this coming June.
Alex Sandro’s future in Turin is also under scrutiny with the Brazilian who has been linked with a move to Psg, Chelsea or Manchester United.
Darmian is being linked with a return to Serie A since several years. Juventus, Roma, Inter and Napoli are reportedly interested in welcoming his services since he joined the Red Devils in summer 2015.
The 28-year-old rejected a move to the Napoli this past January and Juventus want to take him back to Turin in the summer.
Go to comments