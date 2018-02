Juventus want toin the summer and according to reports in Italy the Old Lady has set her sights on Manchester United full-back Matteo Darmian. The Italy International will see his contract expire in 2019 and Juventus have made him their summer transfer priority for the summer.​Stephan Lichtsteiner, in fact, will leave the Allianz Stadium at the end of the season as Juventus won’t offer him a new deal. The Swiss’ contract expires this coming June.Alex Sandro’s future in Turin is also under scrutiny with the Brazilian who has been linked with a move to Psg, Chelsea or Manchester United.​Darmian is being linked with a return to Serie A since several years. Juventus, Roma, Inter and Napoli are reportedly interested in welcoming his services since he joined the Red Devils in summer 2015.The 28-year-old rejected a move to the Napoli this past January and Juventus want to take him back to Turin in the summer.