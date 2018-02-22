Juve make Matuidi decision amid Manchester United links
23 March at 09:30
The situation is clear, Juventus have no intention to part ways with Blaise Matuidi even though Manchester United are interested in the French international.
United manager Jose Mourinho will have to prioritize midfield reinforcements during the summer as Michael Carrick is due to retire while the futures of Maroune Fellaini and Paul Pogba are up in the air.
The name of Matuidi is one that is fascinating the “special one” who enjoys good relations with Matuidi’s agent Mino Raiola.
Meanwhile Manchester United defender Matteo Darmian has been heavily linked with a move to Juventus during the summer.
The 28-year-old has struggled to force his way into Jose Mourinho’s plans this season and it appears that his time at Old Trafford is coming to an end.
The Old Lady are seeking a deal for Darmian and this will see the former Torino star making a return to the Serie A.
Eshlin Vedan
