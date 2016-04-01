If reports are to be believed, Serie A giants Juventus are still active in the pursuit of AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Donnarumma, 18, has been the centre of attention in the Serie A for the last few days, especially the Italian broke down following Milan’s win over Hellas Verona as fans of the club unfurled a banner asking for his departure. This season, Donnarumma has already made 22 appearances for the rossoneri.

With rumors strife about his inevitable exit, it is said that Juve have long been after Donnarumma, as they look to bring in a proper replacement for Gigi Buffon.

The Old Lady have sniffed the problems and have come back in for the youngster. While their offer hasn’t convinced the player, it hasn’t convinced Milan as well. It is said that Rino Gattuso’s men will look to not sell Donnarumma to another Italian club.

An exit for Donnarumma seems likely enough, with Marco Fassone having already claimed that the club would be willing to listen offers if the stopper expresses a desire to leave.

Kaustubh Pandey