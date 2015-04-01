On the last day of the transfer window, Juventus have reportedly made a final attempt for Emre Can, the Liverpool midfielder whose contract expires at the end of next season. The Bianconeri already have the basis of agreement with the entourage of the footballer, but this will only be satisfied at the end of next season and only if the German international does not renew with Klopp’s team.

As an exclusive report from Ilbianconero.com, Juventus are making a last ditch effort to purchase the 23 year old midfielder, but the initial Bianconeri offer of around 25 million EUR has already been rejected by Liverpool who look poised to lose Can at zero cost rather than to deal him this summer. Interestingly, the Reds have already secured Naby Keita for next season in the same role, and it seems like the Guinean player's arrival would unlock Can's move to Juve in the summer of 2018.