Juve, Man City and Arsenal given new hope in midfielder pursuit as Barcelona retire from race
18 January at 17:23Barcelona have called themselves out from the race to sign Sevilla midfielder Steven N’Zonzi who is said to be priority target of Manchester City, Arsenal and Juventus as well. The 28-year-old midfielder has two years and a half left in his contract with the LaLiga giants but he has a release clause of € 30 million included in his deal.
Many European clubs are being linked with welcoming the player’s services in January but, according to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona are not among the contenders anymore. It has emerged that the blaugrana are not willing to match the player’s release clause and for this reason they are not going to held transfer talks in the winter transfer window.
That means that Manchester City, Arsenal and Juventus are being given new hope in race to sign the French ace. The Citizens are looking for a replacement for Ilkay Gundogan, whilst Arsenal need to cover the absence of Santi Cazorla. Neither clubs, however, have made official offers for N’Zonzi at the moment. Juventus are also not willing to sign the player in January but could meet the player’s release clause once the season ends.
