I would buy 3/4 of these kits IRL pic.twitter.com/u59ooLO7WR — Bateson87 (@bateson87) December 18, 2017

EA Sports has released digital fourth kits for its highly popular FIFA 18 game. Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Manchester United, and Juventus received the concept designs as part of an update.Though the kits are purely fictional, they have already attracted some buzz online. They’re certainly departures from the traditional shirts we’re used to seeing from the European giants.The most striking is Juve’s, which features a giant ‘J’ on the front.What do you think of them? Would you buy one if they were for sale?